New Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller sees first price drop at $117, plus component pack at $54

Microsoft unveiled the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core just last month and we are now tracking the very first price drop. Amazon is now offering an on-page coupon that knocks the price down to $116.99 shipped. Regularly $130, it certainly isn’t the deepest price drop but it is the lowest we have tracked yet. You’ll also find the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Complete Component Pack marked down from $60 to $53.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While we would have preferred an even further enhanced and upgraded design from Microsoft, as noted in our hands-on review, folks looking to bring home one of the new official pro controllers can now do so at the best price yet. Just make sure you take a look at our hands-on impressions to ensure it’s right for you while keeping in mind there’s no telling how long this deal might last.

If you’re not sold on the new Series Elite Core controller, we are also tracking the standard edition current-generation gamepads starting from $49 shipped on Amazon right now. Those deals also join the very first price drop on the brand new Mineral Camo special edition model that was unveiled for the first time a couple weeks ago.

You’ll also want to scope out the new Amazon all-time low we are tracking on Seagate’s 1TB/2TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Cards. The only official way to expend your “internal” Xbox storage capacity, the deals are now starting from $200 shipped for the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon with as much as $40 in savings. All of the details you need on those are waiting for you right here.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

