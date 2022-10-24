Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 15W Kickstand MagSafe Charger with 27W Adapter $63, more

Amazon is offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand and 27W USB-C Adapter for $63.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $80 list price, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, though in this month’s earlier fall Prime Day promotion at Amazon we did see the charger itself fall 42%, though that didn’t include the adapter. Designed to deliver up to 15W of power to your iPhone 12 or new smartphone, including the latest iPhone 14 series, this charger is a great way to refuel at the desk, nightstand, or anywhere else. There’s a built-in kickstand to use when watching media and the extra-long 6.6-foot braided cable is twice the length of what Apple’s official MagSafe charger offers. Plus, you’ll find a 27W USB-C adapter in the package, meaning you’ll have everything needed to get charging as soon as it arrives.
Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W* for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.
