Costco Black Friday Ad 2022 revealed: Deals start Oct. 31, Apple Thanksgiving Day sale, more

After Amazon kicked off the early holiday shopping season with the fall Prime Day event earlier in the month, it’s now fair game for other retailers to start detailing their Black Friday plans. Costco is one of the first, with today seeing a first look at its Holiday Savings plans with the annual Costco Black Friday 2022 ad going live.

Costco Black Friday 2022: Hours, online shopping, more

As one of the first retailers to detail its actual Black Friday plans and not just some early savings events like Amazon or Walmart, we’re now diving into what to expect from Costco. Offering up chances to save both in-store and online, the discounts are going live earlier than ever with the savings officially kicking off on October 31. Last year saw the sales begin on the first proper month of November, but this time around, Costco isn’t even waiting a single extra day to start the action.

Split into four different savings events, there will be quite a few different chances to lock in savings throughout the Costco Black Friday festivities for 2022. Detailed in the ad, the initial wave will cover some less exciting discounts on more essential-type items, including food, baking and cooking gear for readying the kitchen, and some Christmas decorations.

Over the second wave, even deeper discounts will begin rolling out to actually give shoppers a head start at beating the holiday rush. We’ll be seeing markdowns on everything from Apple’s M2 MacBook Air at $1,349 for the 512GB capacity, as well as iPad mini and more. Some other exciting markdowns will have the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 on sale for one of the first times at $190, as well as Fitbit Versa 4 at $80 off.

From there you’ll find a Thanksgiving Day Apple Savings Event that is always a staple in the Costco Black Friday ad and making a return for 2022. We’re still waiting on more details there, but expect to see some even more doorbuster-worthy discounts on Apple’s latest Macs, iPads, and certainly AirPods.

Black Friday proper begins on November 25 online and continues through Thanksgiving weekend and into Cyber Monday, concluding on November 28. Keeping up with what we’ve come to expect from previous years, Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

Source: BlackFriday.com

