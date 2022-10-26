Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Death Road to Canada, Mystic Vale, Dadi, more

Joining this morning’s collection of discounted Mac and iOS apps, we are also tracking solid price drops on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Just be sure to also check out today’s Apple refurbished event as well where you’ll find hundreds of dollars in savings on Apple Watch models, iPhone 13, and more. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Death Road to Canada, Mystic Vale, Dadi, DayGram – One line a day diary, and Mela – Recipe Manager, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Mela – Recipe Manager: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Death Road to Canada: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zelle – Occult Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fury of Dracula: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Coloresque: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SARCOPH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Detective Mimo: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Death Road to Canada:

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything’s randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There’s a different story every time you play.

