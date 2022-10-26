Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, LEGO Skywalker $36, PSN Halloween sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. GameStop is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently $50 or more at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the must-own Switch game. While this might not be the newest title out there, deals on this one or really anything under $50 is a notable opportunity to add it to your physical library of first-party Switch games. Jam-packed full of classic Nintendo characters and a whole lot more, you can get a complete rundown of everything Nintendo has added over the years to the latest Smash Bros. experience right here. Just be sure to jump on this deal as soon as possible if you’re intersted as it might not last much longer. More details below. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $36 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Halloween digital game sale from $2
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Deathloop on Xbox Series X $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe $30 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana Standard Edition $15 (Reg. $40)
- Observer: System Redux $15 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PS4 $14 (Reg. $25+)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $18 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored & Prey Collection $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Xbox
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- OlliOlli World Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox digital Shocktober Sale up to 80% off
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K23 eShop $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series up to 65% off
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $35 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Square Enix Prime Day game sale from $20
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
