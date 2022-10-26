Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, LEGO Skywalker $36, PSN Halloween sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. GameStop is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently $50 or more at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the must-own Switch game. While this might not be the newest title out there, deals on this one or really anything under $50 is a notable opportunity to add it to your physical library of first-party Switch games. Jam-packed full of classic Nintendo characters and a whole lot more, you can get a complete rundown of everything Nintendo has added over the years to the latest Smash Bros. experience right here. Just be sure to jump on this deal as soon as possible if you’re intersted as it might not last much longer. More details below. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

*** Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale from $2

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer

Pre-orders:

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!