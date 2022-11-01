Android app deals of the day: Fury Unleashed, Rec Recorder PRO, Shortcuts widget, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps are now up for the taking down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Sitting alongside the software offers, we are also tracking notable deals on Jabra’s new Elite 5 earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair as well as the first cash discount on Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro at $860 via Amazon. Our highlight game and app deals include titles like Fury Unleashed, Rec Recorder PRO, Dimension Cross, Shortcuts widget, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Fury Unleashed:

Explore the pages of a living comic book where ink is your most valuable resource and each room is a comic panel. Find out why John Kowalsky, creator of acclaimed Fury Unleashed series, is having a creativity crisis and see if you can help him deal with it. Choose either the challenging Hard mode (which will put your skills to the test) or Easy mode (where you can adjust the difficulty parameters any way you want). Beat Hard mode to unlock access to even harder Incredible and Legendary modes. Disable blood and gore if you don’t like it, or if there are young children around. Go solo or bring in a friend for an online co-op session. Choose your hero’s skills to match your playstyle and modify their appearance to your liking!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!