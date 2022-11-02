LEGO reveals four new ‘Avatar: Way of the Water’ sets ahead of January 1 launch

After officially revealing the full LEGO Avatar lineup back in July, today we’re getting a look at the second batch of kits from Pandora. Showcased ahead of Avatar: Way of the Water hitting theaters in December, the new LEGO kits mark the first kits to be officially announced for 2023 with a January release date.

LEGO Avatar: Way of the Water sets revealed

Back when 9to5Toys first reported on the LEGO Avatar lineup much earlier in the year, we knew that the LEGO group would be splitting the series into two different waves. There would be the original batch of creations that hit the scene over the summer themed around the original movie, as well as a second lineup of sets drawing inspiration from the sequel.

Now with Avatar: Way of the Water’s release inching closer, the LEGO Group is revealing four new creations from Pandora. As you’d expect from the second film in the franchise and its more watery focus, the new sets all take an oceanic approach with a fresh batch of new creatures and builds that are inspired by what we’ve seen in the film’s trailer.

Compared to the original wave, the new LEGO Avatar: Way of the Water sets are much more affordable, too. The most expensive build from the lineup only clocks in at $80, while the kits based around the original title were on the much more pricey side. Here’s a full breakdown of the new kits:

Metkayina Reef Home: $79.99 | 528 pieces

| 528 pieces Mako Submarine​: $59.99 | 553 pieces

| 553 pieces Skimwing Adventure: $34.99 | 259 pieces

| 259 pieces Ilu Discovery: $24.99 | 179 pieces

Alongside getting some new beasts for the Na’vi to ride, the sets also introduce some entirely new elements to the LEGO catalog. One of my favorites has to be the new bow and arrow elements that offer a new take on the classic stud shooters we’ve seen int he past. There are also plenty of refreshed minifigures to fit with the new movie, too.

Now available for pre-order, the new LEGO Avatar: Way of the Water sets will be dropping next year on January 1. These are also the very first LEGO sets that have been officially revealed ahead of January. Over the past few months, we have been rounding up reports on what to expect from next year’s lineup of LEGO kits, which you can keep up with in our guide, but now we are officially into the season of getting reveals direct from Denmark.

9to5Toys’ Take

After the first batch of LEGO Avatar sets dropped, I really appreciate that the upcoming creations are going to be taking a much more unique approach to the world of Pandora. The kits being more affordable is certainly a plus, though I can’t help but want more from the lineup. There’s nothing all too exciting in my book, even with the models being somehow even more eye-catching than the original collection.

Even so, it’s fun to see more Pandoran creatures get the brick-built treatment, and the price points are alright considering the exclusive minifigures. These seem far more suited towards kids than older collectors, which is totally fine. Let’s just hope that this isn’t the last we see of the LEGO Avatar theme, whether we get more Way of the Water sets after the movie releases or the company returns to tackle some even more complex models from the original.

