Pad & Quill offers major 40% price drops on all its leather Apple Watch bands for 1-day only

Pad & Quill has now launched a big-time sale on all of its leather and fabric Apple Watch bands. For the next 24 hours only, you can knock 40% off any of the models it currently offers including the Lowry Cuff, Pilot’s band, Field Strap, and more. Today’s special promo code brings the prices down even lower from the previous 30% sale price, making for a solid opportunity to land one of the brand’s handcrafted straps for upcoming holiday get togethers or even just everyday use. Head below for more details and this weekend’s special promo code.

While last time we featured the Pad & Quill Apple Watch bands we were tracking notable price drops up to $30 off the going rates, you can now use code AW40 at checkout to take 40% off any of the models it has available on the site. That represents some of the lowest totals we have tracked this year and everything ships completely free.

Today’s discount code will work on the Single Tour Leather Apple Watch Band that was released back in March as well as the more classic models and the newer US ballistic fabric and leather Field Strap. The latter of which dropped to $70 as part of the previous sale, but using the code above you can knock the total down from the regular $100 to $59.98 shipped. Made of USA Cordura ballistic nylon and full-grain leathers, it presents a “rugged, durable, and water-resistant” design that can elevate the usual sport look to something more elegant and premium, if you ask me. It comes in your choice of three colorways with a discreet signature from the artisan that crafted it, not to mention a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill Apple Watch bands right here and remember to apply the code above at checkout. Pricing starts from $54 shipped.

If you’re looking for a metal band, the new SANDMARC Titanium Edition and the more affordable stainless steel model that was unveiled yesterday are definitely worth a look. You’ll also find exclusive pricing for 9to5Toys readers on both. But for something even less expensive than that, check out the new Spigen metal Milanese-style Apple Watch bands.

Pad & Quill Field Strap features:

We took USA-sourced 1000 Denier Cordura fabric and accented it with American full grain leather trim, then lined the strap with a supple full-grain leather interior. The result is a durable yet comfortable strap that feels soft to the touch, can withstand almost anything, and will look amazing. Even the stitching is the same UV-resistant stitching used in parachutes and sails. Because quality matters down to the last detail. Choose from the Grey or Sage Green Cordura band with Whiskey leather trim or a Black Cordura with Chestnut Leather trim for a sharp everyday look band you can take into the field from coffeehouse to trailhead, day in and day out.

