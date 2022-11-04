V-MODA early Black Friday headphone sale up to $150 off: Crossfade 2, new S-80, more

Joining today’s new lows on Sony ANC earbuds, V-MODA has now launched a notable early Black Friday sale with up to $150 in savings. You’ll find its 2022 releases, like the S-80 we featured back in June, with some of the first price drops as well as its beloved classics like the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ears joined by its wireless earbuds, accessories, and more. Deals on V-MODA headphones don’t pop up all that often and now’s your chance to land some early deals before the Black Friday rush later this month. The offers are live directly on its official site with some matched over on Amazon with 2-day Prime shipping. Head below for a closer look.

V-MODA early Black Friday sale:

Be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the V-MODA Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones. Then check out some of the other headphone deals we are tracking today headlined by new Amazon all-time lows now live on Sony’s latest LinkBuds/S and the brand’s other world-class ANC headphones from $128 shipped.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ears feature:

V-MODA award-winning signature sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards) both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs

Lithium-ion battery provides up to 14 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls. Recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode

Dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification (JAS) when cabled + Qualcomm aptX audio codec for CD Quality wireless audio playback (Rose Gold model only)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!