Black Friday deal on PowerA’s Xbox controller Mobile Gaming Clip now live at just $6 (Reg. $15)

Joining the now live Xbox Black Friday deals, Microsoft is now offering the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 for Xbox Controllers at just $5.99 shipped. Regularly $15 and still fetching as much via Amazon where it has never dropped below $10.50, this is matching the all-time low and only the second time it has been available at this price. For the price of a cup of coffee or two, you can now lock-in the officially licensed clip to neatly affix your cloud gaming smartphone to an Xbox controller. This is indeed the Microsoft Black Friday price and it might not last very long at just $6, so jump in now while you can. It features updated dual locking articulation points and rubberized padding. More details below.

At just $6, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option for less. There are some no-name options out there for around this price, but even those aren’t easy to find. If you’re in the market for something to upgrade your mobile gaming rig, you’ll want to scoop up the featured deal now. It also makes for a notable and affordable gift for Xbox gamers this holiday season.

And while we are talking Xbox, the official Black Friday digital game sale is now live and full swing. With nearly 1,000 titles and DLC packs up for grabs, the deals start from $8 with up to 67% in savings and everything is detailed for you right here. Just be sure to check out the now live Xbox Series S deals as well with up to $100 in savings to be had.

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 features:

Mobile gaming Clip Designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox wireless Controllers

Updated dual Locking articulation points with single-handed adjustments for ergonomic phone placement

Grip and secure your phone with rubberized accents

Made with quality Materials to support mobile games and Xbox game streaming

Fits most cell phones: Max Width 3.12″ (79mm)

