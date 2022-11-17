Google’s new Pixel Watch gets in on early Black Friday savings at $300 (Save $50)

Joining the Pixel 7/Pro all-time lows that went live this morning, Amazon is now delivering the first chance to save some cash on the new Google Pixel Watch. Arriving as an early Black Friday price cut ahead of next week’s festivities, you can drop the new wearable down to $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at $50 in savings to deliver that new all-time low status. Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrives as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles included in the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $40, and is down from the usual $59 going rates.

Over on the Fitbit front, don’t forget that the brand’s just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch is also on sale right now. Delivering much of the same first discounts, you can now score the new release for $150. It takes on a much different form than the Pixel Watch above, but will let you make out with $80 in savings and a similar feature set.

Google Pixel Watch features:

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!