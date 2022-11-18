Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack AINOPE 60W USB-C Cables $6 (50% off), more

AI-Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its AINOPE 60W USB-C Cables for $5.99 with the code 50TBQGBA at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal rate of $12, this makes the cables just $3 each, one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to work with USB-C PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging technologies, these cables can deliver up to 60W of power to your connected device. With two cables in the pack, you’ll finally be able to leave one in the car and one at the house to power up anywhere you are. Plus, they’re nylon-braided for added durability.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Reinforced USB c to c cable with special SR joint, Lasts 30x longer than ordinary cables-proven in a laboratory environment to withstand 40000 bends. One of the toughest cables ever created, with tensile strength capable of withstanding 175 lbs. This Cable supports PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging, up to 20V/3.1A(max) with USB-C Power Delivery adapters such as 18W/30W/45W/60W. Fast charging gives you a quick and convenient way to recharge your devices up to 80 percent in 30 minutes, and data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps (1200 songs synced per minute). Upgraded 3D aluminum connector, and exclusive laser welding technology, which to ensure the metal part won’t break and also have a tighter connection which fits well even with a protective case on and will never lose connection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!