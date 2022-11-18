Best of Black Friday 2022 – Amazon: Echo speakers and Fire TVs starting at $15, more

As Black Friday 2022 approaches, we know exactly what to expect from many of the year’s best discounts. On the Amazon front, the company has plenty in-store come next week spanning its entire table of Echo speakers, E-readers, and other in-house devices. Head below for this year’s Best of Black Friday guide for the online giant as we detail all of the best Amazon offers on the horizon.

When does Black Friday 2022 start at Amazon?

Starting the savings festivities a bit earlier than normal, Amazon is making it easy for us this year in what is an annual tradition of rounding up the best deals on first-party gear from the retailer. While the savings will be live throughout the rest of November, just about all of the discounts detailed below are already up for the taking.

As always, Amazon will be offering a rotating cast of deals in the lead up to Black Friday, with a fresh batch of price drops coming each morning at 3 a.m. ET. So through Thanksgiving week, it’s quite possible we’ll see additional markdowns go live from the retailer on all of its in-house gear.

Amazon Echo speakers lead the way

Earlier this fall, Amazon took to the virtual stage for its latest September hardware event where the retailer showcased a collection of new Alexa smart speakers. Mainly based around the latest generation of Echo Dots, the new releases just hit the scene officially in October and are now shipping with as much as 50% in savings attached. Marking the first price cuts to date, you’ll be able to score the improved audio drivers and classic spherical design starting at $25. Those who want to upgrade to the Echo Dot with Clock will also find much of the same all-time low status attached, albeit with a higher $40 sale price tag to go alongside the novel built-in LED display that can show the time, weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info.

Though the most affordable discount in the Echo world this holiday season will be its third-generation Echo Dot at just $15. While the sound quality isn’t going to be as good as the now current 5th Generation models, the ultra-affordable price tag will make this the best option for bringing Alexa into your home, be it for smart home control, setting up a whole-home audio array, or just getting some extra cooking help in the kitchen. Down from $30, this also continues the 50% in savings on the new releases, too.

Alongside just the speakers, Amazon is also extending the Black Friday 2022 savings over to its lineup of screen-based Alexa experiences. Starting at $35, there is an assortment of different ways to bring Alexa and a screen to your space. The headliner has to be the new Echo Show 15, which is down to an all-time low for one of the first times at $170. This offering would normally set you back $250 and delivers the largest screen-based Alexa experience in the current stable with a 15-inch form-factor.

Stepping down to the 10-inch design, the Echo Show 10 will also be getting in on the all-time low savings for Black Friday, with the best price cut delivering the Alexa device at $170, as well. This one takes on a more unique form-factor thanks to its novel rotating screen, which arrives at $80 off. And then for something even more affordable, the entry-level Echo Show 5 2nd Gen will be delivering the most affordable price point for getting in on the action at $35. This is down from the usual $85 price tag and delivering an all-time low to fully account for the holiday savings event at nearly 60% off.

Deep discounts on Fire TV on the horizon, too

On the Fire TV side of Amazon’s roster, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming discounts. Come Black Friday, we’ll be seeing the best prices of the year across its entire stable of streaming media players headlined by Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $34.99 (Reg. $50). This will be one of the very first discounts on the new release and match the all-time low. Expect to see Amazon’s other streaming media players starting at $14.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite (Reg. $30), with different price points going up from there.

Amazon also just launched its new Omni QLED series of actual television this past September, delivering its most capable home theater experience yet. As you’d expect, discounts will be dropping the new releases down to the best prices yet for Black Friday, with Amazon offering the 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED TV for $550 (Reg. $800).

Save on Amazon Kindle and Fire tablets this Black Friday

And last up from Amazon, its latest lineup of tablet device are also going to be getting in on the savings. Now live ahead of Thanksgiving Week, both its collection of Fire tablets and Kindle E-readers will be marked down to the best prices yet for Black Friday. The latest Paperwhite 5 will easily be the hottest offer of the year at $95 (Reg. $140), while we could even potentially see a pre-order bonus go live on the upcoming Kindle Scribe which launches just after the Black Friday action.

And then, on the Fire tablet front, we’ll be seeing the new Fire HD 10 returning to the best price offered by Amazon yet of $75 (Reg. $150). If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative or specifically for the kids, other entry-level models will be starting at $40.

What are you most looking forward to this Black Friday season at Amazon? Sound off in the comments down below.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!