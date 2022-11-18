Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Minimoog Model D, Danganronpa, AntVentor, more

This morning’s best deals to end the work week in Mac and iOS app offers are now live and well. But with early Black Friday discounts now in full swing, you’ll want to make sure you also check out this all-time low pricing now live on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro as well holiday deals on the latest 10.2-inch iPad and the just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as well. As for the apps, our deals are headlined by the digital version of the legendary Minimoog Model D – Moog unveiled the triumphant return of the real thing yesterday – as well as its Model 15 Modular Synthesizer, Danganronpa titles, To the Moon, AntVentor, and more. Head below or a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Red Man 1: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Chomplr: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $9 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $9 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $9 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Little Inferno: $3 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo + Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $6 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: ROMANCING SAGA 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Memento+: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ghost Science M3: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More on Minimoog Model D:

The Minimoog Model D App incorporates a number of inspiring sound creation tools and capabilities not present on its analog antecedent. New functions include the ability to play chords with up to four-note polyphony, an easy-to-use arpeggiator for rhythmic pattern creation, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, a tempo-synchronizable stereo ping pong delay module, and the Bender — a wide-range stereo time modulation effect module.

