ASUS’ ZenBook Duo 14 features a secondary touchscreen at all-time low of $800 (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,100, this 27% discount, or $300 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model. Coming with an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics, the ZenBook Duo 14 falls into Intel’s Evo class of laptops so you can expect good battery life with great performance. The biggest feature of the ZenBook Duo is the ScreenPad Plus which is a secondary touchscreen that allows you to increase productivity while working alongside the 14-inch 1080p touchscreen. Wi-Fi 6E support is also present for access to the newly available 6GHz band that allows for some of the fastest wireless internet speeds. Keep reading for more.

The ASUS ZenBook is targeted at creators and can handle some light gaming on the side, but if you’re looking for a pure gaming laptop, the ZenBook isn’t the best option. However, the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Laptop can be had for $825. The specifications between these two devices are similar with the TUF laptop coming with the i5-11400H, 8GB of system memory, and 512GB of storage. The biggest addition to the TUF machine is the inclusion of the RTX 3050 dedicated graphics which will provide better game performance than the Iris Xe integrated graphics of the ZenBook.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your PC’s internal SSD storage? We’re currently tracking the SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD at the all-time low of $102. This model debuted at CES 2022 for the first time before launching in May of this year as an affordable option that can move data above its pay grade at up to 7,000MB/s. Featuring a PCIe NVMe Gen4 interface backwards compatible with Gen3 motherboards, it also ships with an extended 5-year warranty.

ASUS ZenBook DUo 14 Laptop features:

ZenBook Duo 14 is no lightweight when it comes to performance. It harnesses the power of the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors combined with plenty of fast RAM plus the Intel Iris Xe. There’s also an ultrafast PCIe SSD to ensure fast boot times and rapid app loads.

When ZenBook Duo 14 is placed on the bundled Duo Stand, the new tilting ScreenPad Plus gives you an even more ergonomic and stable platform for writing or drawing.

ZenBook Duo 14 gives you an immersive viewing experience, with a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, 400 nits, ultraslim bezels for an expansive 93% screen-to-body ratio. It’s also PANTONE Validated for professional-grade color accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions.

