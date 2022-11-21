Smartphone Accessories: Best Buy essentials 65W USB-C Charger $15 (40% off), more

Best Buy is offering its essentials 65W USB-C Charger for $14.99 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is free for orders over $35, otherwise a $5.49 fee applies. Down from $25, this 40% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time on a 65W charger. Ready to power even Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, this charger is the perfect addition to your wall adapter setup. The AC prongs flip out of the way when not plugged in, making it ideal for your upcoming trip as it can simply slide into a purse, backpack, or laptop bag. Plus, with 65W of power, you could potentially downsize your charging setup to this single brick as it can run essentially all of your devices.

With the Best Buy essentials BE-PWLS2 65 W USB-C Wall Charger, you’ll never get caught with a dead device again. The high, 65-watt output quickly charges a wide variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets and more. A compact design with folding prongs lets you take the charger wherever you go, fitting into your pocket or purse. It even matches the rest of your electronic accessories with a simple black color. Just connect your USB-C cable (not included) to the charger so you can get back to what matters most. Let us keep your devices powered with high-quality chargers designed for you.

