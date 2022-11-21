Roku’s latest 4K AirPlay 2 streaming media players start at $25 (Save 50%), more from $18

Joining the other streaming media player discounts that are kicking off Thanksgiving Week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over the Roku’s latest lineup of home theater upgrades. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and pricing starts at just $18. Our top pick however is heading towards the top of the lineup, with the recently-refreshed Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player at $69.99. Arriving at an all-time low for only the second time from its usual $100 price tag, today’s offer delivers $30 in savings and is the best we’ve seen since over the summer back in June. Roku’s flagship streaming media player was updated just last month to include the brand’s new Voice Remote Pro. Much of the actual streaming experience remains the same, with 4K HDR playback being joined by support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Though with the updated remote, there’s now a rechargeable battery, dedicated Apple TV button, and lost remote finding technology. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what’s new and then head below for more.

Roku Black Friday discounts:

As far as other notable home theater upgrades go, Amazon’s roster of streaming media players are currently leading the way on all of the pre-Black Friday savings. Marked down as we head into Thanksgiving Week, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has returned to the all-time low alongside the company’s stable of other Fire TV streamers starting at $20.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

