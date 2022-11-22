Smartphone Accessories: Star Wars Millennium Falcon 10W Wireless Charging Pad $20, more

Patrick Campanale -
Smartphone AccessoriesGameStopStar Wars
45% off From $13.50

GameStop is offering the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available for orders over $59. Down from $33 at GameStop, today’s deal comes in at $5 below our last mention from March and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver up to 10W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W to iPhone, this charger is a great way to top your phone off at the desk. As a detailed replica of the Millennium Falcon, this charger is also the perfect buy for the Star Wars fan in your life as we head into the holiday season.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, this wireless charger will have your phone topped up in light-speed. This wireless charger pad is also a detailed replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, which will look super stylish and cool on your desk. Plus, the thrusters glow blue when your device is fully charged.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad, It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, this Star Wars wireless charger will surely have your phone charged for battle. This Star Wars wireless charger pad is also a detailed replica of the Millennium Falcon which will look super stylish and cool on your desk.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Star Wars

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Razer’s Xbox magnetic Quick Charging Stand return...
ASTRO’s A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Stat...
DODOcase Black Friday sale goes live with rare 30% off ...
Macy’s Black Friday Sale begins today with up to ...
9to5Toys Daily: November 22, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $2...
Early Black Friday Arcade1Up cabinets up to $300 off: N...
iVANKY’s USB-C hubs pack dual 4K60 HDMI, up to 10...
Ditch the Nanoleaf tax with Govee’s triangle + he...
Load more...
Show More Comments