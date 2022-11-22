Smartphone Accessories: Star Wars Millennium Falcon 10W Wireless Charging Pad $20, more

GameStop is offering the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available for orders over $59. Down from $33 at GameStop, today’s deal comes in at $5 below our last mention from March and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver up to 10W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W to iPhone, this charger is a great way to top your phone off at the desk. As a detailed replica of the Millennium Falcon, this charger is also the perfect buy for the Star Wars fan in your life as we head into the holiday season.

It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, this wireless charger will have your phone topped up in light-speed. This wireless charger pad is also a detailed replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, which will look super stylish and cool on your desk. Plus, the thrusters glow blue when your device is fully charged.

