Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link Nintendo Switch Printer with Pokémon skin sees first price drop to $108

Amazon is now offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Printer for Nintendo Switch for $107.96 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 10% discount, or $12 price drop marks the first we’ve seen since launching and is a new all-time low. This printer will allow you to print off in-game captures with fun frames so you can share them with your friends. The Instax Mini Link app for Nintendo Switch makes the transfer of screenshots between your Switch and phone simple so you can focus on making the picture look perfect. Whether you’re looking for a small mobile printer or searching for the perfect gift for the Nintendo fan in your life, this Fujifilm printer is worth a look. You can learn more in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead grab the newer Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer for $90. This smartphone printer is the latest version of the Instax Mini Link lineup and connects to your phone over Bluetooth. One of the new features here is Instaxair which allows you to add doodles or shapes to your pictures that can be viewed by scanning a QR code on the printed picture. Otherwise, this printer shares the features that you get above, though with no Nintendo Switch connectivity.

We’re also tracking the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Pokémon Legends: Arceus edition down at the best price we can find, $50. It delivers a “full-size” controller experience while using Nintendo Switch in handheld mode alongside a complete suite of triggers, thumbsticks, face buttons, shoulder triggers, and more. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look and more details on the entire lineup of HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus gear.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Nintendo Switch Printer features:

Creativity is in the AiR with the INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Printer The INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Printer connects to your Smartphone wirelessly in a simple, yet super fun way! Connect to your Smartphone via the free downloadable INSTAX MINI LINK App and watch creativity flow with the all-new INSTAXAiR feature. Add bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint or even glitter to your Smartphone photo by drawing in the air with the INSTAX MINI LINK 2 device, all before printing out onto INSTAX MINI instant film. You can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code, ready to scan with a Smartphone.

