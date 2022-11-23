Rachio’s Black Friday deals arrive with up to $55 off its smart sprinkler controllers from $129

Rachio is responsible for some of the most popular smart sprinkler system controllers on the market, and its Black Friday deals are now live. The official Amazon storefront is now offering its 3rd Generation Smart 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $149.99 shipped, matching the direct pricing at $50 off the regular $200 price tag. This model can actually fetch as much as $230 at Amazon and is now sitting at one of the best prices we have tracked. Designed to automate your outdoor sprinkler system, it leverages intelligent analysis of your conditions including weather, plant type, and the “specific needs of your lawn” to automatically ensure the right amount of water is used. Features like rain, wind, and freeze skip alongside smart scheduling can also reduce water bills with support for local restrictions, and the whole thing can be installed in “30 minutes or less with no special tools needed.” Head below for more details.

You’ll also find the 4-zone model down at $129 shipped, or $1 below the direct pricing, but you’ll need to hop over to the official Rachio site to land the best deal on its larger 16-zone model right now – it is down to $194.99 shipped from the usual $250. While we might see an Amazon price match at some point here, this is the lowest price currently available. The same feature set applies to these options as the model above, just with more or less watering zone support.

Be sure to check out our Best of feature piece on all of the upcoming smart home deals and you’ll find plenty of them already live in our 2022 Black Friday deal hub as well. A couple other notable ways to upgrade your growing smart home is with Level’s invisible HomeKit smart lock at $140 or August’s latest HomeKit model that is now at all-time low pricing for the holidays. You can get a closer look at this offer while it’s marked down from the regular $230 to $159 shipped in our deal coverage right here.

Rachio 3rd Generation Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Worry-Free Watering – Rachio watches the weather, so you don’t have to, providing the right amount of water for your lawn and garden. The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller automatically creates watering schedules that lower your water bill and ensure a beautiful yard..Supports local water restrictions. Disable during freezing weather

Exclusive Weather Technology – Exclusive Weather Intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control From Anywhere – Control your watering from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage. Rachio’s mobile app lets you manage your sprinkler system from anywhere. Please note: Phone is not included with sprinkler system.

Fast & Easy Installation – Experience fast DIY installation in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Rachio smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers and Rachio’s in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!

