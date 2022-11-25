Greenworks 8-inch pole saw and 20-inch hedge trimmer combo hits $154 (Reg. $220), more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric yard tools and accessories from $31 shipped. Our top pick is the 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw and Hedge Trimmer Combo at $153.99. Down from $220, today’s deal marks a return to its 2022 low that we’ve tracked making today the best time of the year to pick it up. Ready to help you trim up both shrubs and trees, this kit ditches the loud and smelly gas engine for a 40V battery platform that makes it more eco-friendly and easier to use all around. There’s a 8-inch bar and chain pole saw to trim branches and even take care of smaller tree trunks, while the 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer is great for reaching high without the need of a ladder. Plus, you’ll get a 2Ah battery and charger to round out the package. Swing by Amazon’s landing page to view the other discounts then head below for more.

Of course, those on tighter budgets can always check out the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Corded Pole Saw for $65 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite the same as today’s lead deal, since it has to be plugged in and doesn’t include a hedge trimmer, but at a fraction of the cost it’s still worth considering.

Don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on eco-friendly products. For example, BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX gear is on sale for Black Friday already with prices as low as $45 shipped. We also have a dedicated Black Friday guide where you’ll find all the other discounts we discover throughout the weekend, so be sure to bookmark the page to visit it frequently.

Greenworks 40V Hedge Trimmer/Pole Saw Combo features:

The Greenworks 40V system is the largest collection of premium lawn tools with up to 25 or more tools on one battery platform. Save by buying tool only models, or with battery. There is no task that can’t be completed with the Greenworks G-MAX 40V system. Chain Tensioning – Tool-less.

