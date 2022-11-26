ASICS Cyber Deals are live! Save 30% off sitewide with deals from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionBlack Friday 2022ASICS
30% off from $3

The ASICS Black Friday Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code CYBER at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the GEL-Kayano 28 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $160. These shoes feature superior cushioning for added comfort and a flexible base to propel you forward. The shape also helps to deliver a smooth stride, allowing you to experience a softer landing without losing speed. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to stay tuned to our fashion guide for even more deals today including adidas, NikeLululemon, and more!

