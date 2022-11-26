Spigen early Cyber Monday deals: iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe wallets, more from $12

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront has now launched a wide ranging sale on its collection of iPhone 14 accessories. Starting from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find deals on its MagSafe mounts and wallets for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets alongside some of its USB-C wall chargers and more. On the actual iPhone 14 case side of things, all of the models you’ll find detailed below are now undercutting the fall Prime Day prices with a series of new on-page coupons delivering the best prices we have tracked since they launched and we subsequently went hands-on in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for a closer look at the Early Cyber Monday Spigen deals.
Spigen early Cyber Monday deals – MagSafe gear
- OneTap Pro Car Mounts from $36 (Reg. $40+)
- O-Mag MagSafe Grip Ring from $16 (Reg. $25)
- MagFit Smart Fold Magnetic Wallet $32 (Reg. $40)
- ArcField MagSafe Charging Puck $20 (Reg. $25)
- ArcHybrid MagSafe Battery Pack $34 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
And some wall charger deals:
- 65W GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station $42 (Reg. $60)
- 40W Dual USB-C Charger $23 (Reg. $30)
- 20W Dual USB-C Charger $13.50 (Reg. $18)
- And even more…
Early Cyber Monday Spigen iPhone 14 case deals:
- Tough Armor MagFit $25.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Ultra Hybrid MagFit $21.50 (Reg. up to $45)
- Rugged Armor MagFit $19 (Reg. $25)
- Spigen iPhone 14 Cryo Armor Case $18.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
- Ultra Hybrid $13 (Reg. up to $30)
- Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero:One $22 (Reg. up to $45)
- iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
- Liquid Crystal $12 (Reg. $20)
- 2-pack iPhone 14 Tempered Glass Screen Protector $14 (Reg. $19)
- And even more…
Be sure to check out Spigen’s high-end Italian leather and aluminum Enzo iPhone 14 case as well as its metal Milanese-style Apple Watch bands from $25. Then head over to our updated 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub for more.
Rugged Armor MagFit iPhone 14 case features:
- Magnet integrated case – Compatible with MagSafe
- Extreme Protection Tech provides shock absorption and maximum protection
- Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
- Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design
- iPhone 14 Case Compatible with iPhone 14
