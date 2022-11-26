Adorable Squishmallows, GUND, and TeeTurtle plushies now up to 55% off with deals from $5

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering a huge selection of deals on plushies from Squishmallows, GUND, TeeTurtle, and more. Making for wonderful gifts and stocking stuffers for the kids and folks of all ages, the deals start from $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top picks here would have to be the GUND and Squishmallow options – I just bought one of these as a gift during the early Black Friday sales a couple weeks ago and they are insanely soft and quite well-made – but the TeeTurtles are also a compelling option with a reversible design. Head below for our top picks in Amazon’s early Cyber Monday plushy sale.

Early Cyber Monday plushy deals:

For more plushy deals check out the still live and quite rare official Twitch gear sale as well as the ongoing Disney sitewide sale with 30% off just about everything. And then head over to our 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub for everything else.

Squishmallows 20-Inch Yellow Pineapple features:

SQUAD UP Grow your Squishmallows Squad with Maui, a super soft, collectible jumbo plush.

MEET MAUI Maui doesn’t like to be scared, so she tries to conquer her fears by trying new things.

MUST-HAVE Bring the fun home with this Squishmallow, made with ultrasoft, high-quality materials.

UNIQUE PERSONALITIES Squishmallows come in a variety of fun personalities, sizes, and colors.

ORIGINAL These are the Original Squishmallows from Kelly Toys. Always look for the Original Squishmallows logo.

