Philips’ Norelco 18-piece Multigroomer drops even lower to $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the 18-piece Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000 for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is 40% off the going rate, $6 under the Black Friday price drop, and the lowest price we can find. This is a head-to-toe kit with various length combs as well as a nose and ear trimmer, hair trimmer, a storage bag, cleaning brush, and more. It features a full metal motor and a drive train alongside a rechargeable lithium battery that delivers 3 hours of cordless run time (it can also be plugged in and used that way as well). More details below.

If you can make do with a less extensive set, check out something like this Philips Norelco Multigroomer kit at $18 Prime shipped. This is a 13-piece kit that also includes a nose and ear trimmer alongside a range of guards, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Elsewhere in personal care deals, Amazon launched a wide-ranging Colgate sale this morning filled with electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits. But you’ll also want to swing by our ongoing Black Friday shaver roundup where some deals are still live including the popular OneBlade at $24 and some even more high-end models.

Philips Multigroomer Trimmer Series 5000 features:

All in 1 trimmer for face, head and body styling: 18 pieces for all your trimming needs

Maximum precision with DualCut technology includes 2x more self sharpening blades that remain after 4 years of use

To deliver maximum torque and power, the trimmer includes a full metal motor and a drive train that’s been reinforced with tempered steel. Automatic voltage : 100 – 240 V

Our unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra strong fiberglass material to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time; Blade material: steel

Lithium battery delivers 3 hours of cordless run time, or use while plugged in for continuous use.

