Cyber Week Instant Pot deals from $70: Cookers, air fryers, sous vide, more (Up to 44% off)

Amazon has now launched its early Black Friday Instant Pot sale. Much like years past, it is serving up a number of solid price drops on the popular kitchen brand’s sought-after multi-cookers and dedicated air fryers (single and dual-basket) as well as its single-serve and cold brew coffee makers, sous vide machine, and more. The deals start from $70 shipped and deliver up to 44% in savings. While we are expecting to see a doorbuster-worthy deal drop on its classic Duo 7-in-1 multi-cooker back down to $50 at some point, as we detailed in our Best of Black Friday home and kitchen feature piece, notable deals on its more modern gear is already live down below.

Cyber Week Instant Pot deals – Multi-cookers and more

***Note: Be sure to check the official Instant Pot website for price drops too as it is now offering an additional 30% off sitewide using code JINGLE40 Some exclusions and shipping fees up to $8 apply.

Air Fryers:

Coffee makers:

Instant Pot Pro Plus Wi-Fi Smart 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

The Instant Pot Pro Plus is a fully connected multi-cooker that lets you wirelessly operate the unit through the Instant Brands Connect app. Simply select from one of 800+ smart recipes and the app will wirelessly program the Instant Pot Pro Plus. Simply follow the cooking instructions in the app. It will tell you when it’s time to sauté your ingredients and when you should place the pressure cooking lid over the unit to slow cook your ingredients. You can also wirelessly release steam, or with the one-touch steam release button on the control panel. Program a quick or delayed steam release at the end of a cooking program too, making it easier than ever to use an Instant Pot. The 3-ply stainless steel inner cooking pot’s aluminum core offers faster, more even heating, and greater searing.

