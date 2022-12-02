Arcade1Up Terminator 2 cabinet with light guns now $400 off at $300, more from $100

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine for $299.99 shipped. Regularly up to $700 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is up to $400 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this model separates itself from many of the Arcade1Up machines with a pair of force feedback light gun controllers as players take on the role of T-800 cyborgs. It sports the brand’s usual 17-inch color display alongside built-in Wi-Fi for global leaderboard access, a light-up marquee that will stand out in the game room, and an included riser to bring the whole thing up to eye-level. Get a closer look and more details right here before you head below for more Arcade1Up deals. 

More Arcade1Up deals:

Prefer to stick with the console games? The Nintendo Cyber Week eShop sale is still in full swing with some fantastic deals at up to 50% off, not to mention the holiday deals waiting in our usual daily roundup including Metroid Dread, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Splatoon 3, and much more. 

Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine features:

  • WIFI-Leaderboard, Two Guns with force feedback, Light-Up Marquee, Riser
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Behind the Scenes footage
  • Assembled Dimensions: 23.39″ D x 19.72″ W x 65.51″ H
  • Adjustable Volume
  • Anti-Tip Over Strap

