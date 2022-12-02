Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $40, Deathloop $10, The Last of Us II $10, more

Today’s Cyber Week game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo switch games as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation titles. Joining the ongoing Amazon Nintendo Switch digital game sale from $24, it is also offering Metroid Dread for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Deals on the latest Metroid title are generally hard to come by and don’t often drop below $45, if that. There’s no telling for sure, but it’s safe to say we might not see a better deal on this one in time to get it under the tree this year and now might be a good time to lock it in. Dread sees the return of the iconic Samus Aran in her latest adventure to planet ZDR after a mysterious transmission is intercepted. Featuring loads of new enemy types and the same gameplay formula that has since defined a genre (alongside the Castlevania series), Metroid Dread is a must-play for fans of the classic titles and a great entry point for new gamers looking to give its cherished exploration formula and gameplay mechanics a shot for the first time. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer
***Nintendo holiday eShop sale up to 50% off: Mario, Kirby, more
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital game sale from $24
- Dark Souls Remastered eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Splatoon 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $28 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double pack $94 (Reg. $120)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $29 (Reg. $60)
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $42 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokemon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Deathloop PS5 $10 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $20)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Back 4 Blood $15 (Reg. $30)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem $39 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $32 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!