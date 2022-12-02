Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $40, Deathloop $10, The Last of Us II $10, more

Today’s Cyber Week game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo switch games as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation titles. Joining the ongoing Amazon Nintendo Switch digital game sale from $24, it is also offering Metroid Dread for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Deals on the latest Metroid title are generally hard to come by and don’t often drop below $45, if that. There’s no telling for sure, but it’s safe to say we might not see a better deal on this one in time to get it under the tree this year and now might be a good time to lock it in. Dread sees the return of the iconic Samus Aran in her latest adventure to planet ZDR after a mysterious transmission is intercepted. Featuring loads of new enemy types and the same gameplay formula that has since defined a genre (alongside the Castlevania series), Metroid Dread is a must-play for fans of the classic titles and a great entry point for new gamers looking to give its cherished exploration formula and gameplay mechanics a shot for the first time. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!