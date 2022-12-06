Wrap a Lionel train set around the tree this year at up to $160 off with deals from $60

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsToys & HobbiesLionel
$160 off From $60
Lionel Disney Christmas LionChief

There’s quite like having a nice train set running around the base of your tree at this time of year, or really just anywhere around the house, and we have now spotted some notable deals. First up, Amazon has the Lionel North Pole Central Ready-to-Play Battery-Powered Model Train Set for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $160, it more typically fetches $98 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in several months. This one actually features a North Pole/Christmas-themed design with enough included track pieces to create a circle around the base of your tree, rectangle or oval line elsewhere. It makes “authentic train sounds and announcements” with a working headlight and requires six C cell batteries to operate to train alongside three AAAs to run the remote control. Head below for more holiday model train set deals. 

More holiday Lionel train set deals:

Be sure to following in our countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars and then go shore up your holiday entertainment with the first iTunes Christmas movie sale of the year from $8. Just make sure you have enough wrapping paper and the like while Amazon is offering up to 48% off alongside Scotch tape, gift boxes, and more from $8.50

Lionel North Pole Central Model Train Set features:

  • A CHRISTMAS SPIRIT SHOWSTOPPER – Showcase your Christmas spirit with The North Pole Central Ready-to-Play Freight set; Create a circle, rectangle or oval with this exclusive track system; Great for kids, hobbyists and holiday decorating
  • SET INCLUDES – Battery-powered general-style locomotive and tender; Gondola with crate load; Center-cupola caboose, 24 curved and 8 straight plastic track pieces; Remote control
  • TRAIN SET FEATURES – Battery-powered locomotive with authentic train sounds and announcements, including bell and whistle; Working headlight; Fixed knuckle couplers, removable crate load in the gondola; User-friendly remote
  • PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS – 50” x 73” Ready-to-Play track; This set is not compatible with Lionel G Gauge or any other G Gauge track systems

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Toys & Hobbies Lionel

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker launches PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime portable power s...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Car Charger Ai...
COACH Holiday Sale takes 30-50% off handbags, wallets, ...
Aquasonic’s popular electric toothbrush with 8 br...
ASUS ROG Swift 32-inch 1440p 175Hz G-SYNC monitor falls...
Put Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 under the tree wi...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ScourgeBringe...
Today’s best game deals: 240 Xbox Games Under $20...
Load more...
Show More Comments