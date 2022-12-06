Wrap a Lionel train set around the tree this year at up to $160 off with deals from $60

There’s quite like having a nice train set running around the base of your tree at this time of year, or really just anywhere around the house, and we have now spotted some notable deals. First up, Amazon has the Lionel North Pole Central Ready-to-Play Battery-Powered Model Train Set for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $160, it more typically fetches $98 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in several months. This one actually features a North Pole/Christmas-themed design with enough included track pieces to create a circle around the base of your tree, rectangle or oval line elsewhere. It makes “authentic train sounds and announcements” with a working headlight and requires six C cell batteries to operate to train alongside three AAAs to run the remote control. Head below for more holiday model train set deals.

More holiday Lionel train set deals:

Be sure to following in our countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars and then go shore up your holiday entertainment with the first iTunes Christmas movie sale of the year from $8. Just make sure you have enough wrapping paper and the like while Amazon is offering up to 48% off alongside Scotch tape, gift boxes, and more from $8.50.

Lionel North Pole Central Model Train Set features:

A CHRISTMAS SPIRIT SHOWSTOPPER – Showcase your Christmas spirit with The North Pole Central Ready-to-Play Freight set; Create a circle, rectangle or oval with this exclusive track system; Great for kids, hobbyists and holiday decorating

SET INCLUDES – Battery-powered general-style locomotive and tender; Gondola with crate load; Center-cupola caboose, 24 curved and 8 straight plastic track pieces; Remote control

TRAIN SET FEATURES – Battery-powered locomotive with authentic train sounds and announcements, including bell and whistle; Working headlight; Fixed knuckle couplers, removable crate load in the gondola; User-friendly remote

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS – 50” x 73” Ready-to-Play track; This set is not compatible with Lionel G Gauge or any other G Gauge track systems

