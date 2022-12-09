Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 10.2-inch iPad at $80 (Reg. $159)

If you just locked in the Black Friday discount on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, Amazon is now marking down a must-have companion accessory. The official Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad is now on sale for the lowest price we have ever seen at $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $159, today’s offer stacks up to nearly 50% in savings and is well below our previous $114 mention from earlier in the fall. This is also $17 under the previously-set all-time low. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

Fittingly for the Smart Keyboard above, we’re still tracking near-holiday pricing live on Apple’s companion 10.2-inch iPad. Sitting within $11 of the all-time low, the ongoing price cut marks a return to the Black Friday discount at $280 via Amazon. That continues to be down from the usual $329 going rate and makes for the most affordable iPadOS experience currently in Apple’s lineup.

And speaking of other must-have accessories for iPad, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard will complement the experience of an 11-inch Pro model at its best price of the year. Dropping down to $210 in both white and black styles, this keyboard folio is $89 off and marking a rare chance to bring the unique floating hinge design with built-in trackpad to your iPad Pro workstation for the lowest price in years.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

