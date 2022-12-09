Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 10.2-inch iPad at $80 (Reg. $159)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $159 $80

If you just locked in the Black Friday discount on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, Amazon is now marking down a must-have companion accessory. The official Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad is now on sale for the lowest price we have ever seen at $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $159, today’s offer stacks up to nearly 50% in savings and is well below our previous $114 mention from earlier in the fall. This is also $17 under the previously-set all-time low. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

Fittingly for the Smart Keyboard above, we’re still tracking near-holiday pricing live on Apple’s companion 10.2-inch iPad. Sitting within $11 of the all-time low, the ongoing price cut marks a return to the Black Friday discount at $280 via Amazon. That continues to be down from the usual $329 going rate and makes for the most affordable iPadOS experience currently in Apple’s lineup.

And speaking of other must-have accessories for iPad, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard will complement the experience of an 11-inch Pro model at its best price of the year. Dropping down to $210 in both white and black styles, this keyboard folio is $89 off and marking a rare chance to bring the unique floating hinge design with built-in trackpad to your iPad Pro workstation for the lowest price in years.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.
Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Score a FREE $50 Amazon credit with 2022 model Hisense ...
Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at new 2...
Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 with 120Hz displ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ATOM RPG, Tin...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Amazon ...
Google’s latest Nest Thermostat battles cold temp...
Anker RoboVacs and mops undercut Black Friday at up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments