SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset sees first price drop to new low of $270

Adorama is now offering the latest SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $269.99 shipped with an $80 instant coupon applied in the cart. Normally going for $350, this 23% discount marks the first major price drop we’ve tracked for this headset. Working across multiple platforms such as Xbox and PlayStation, you will have “ultimate clarity and sound quality” with the Premium High Fidelity Drivers. You can even experience 360 spatial audio with support for Tempest 3D audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound on PC and Xbox. The 4-mic hybrid system used here powers the active noise cancellation system so you can focus on your games. There is Multi-System Connect functionality which allows for two audio streams to be switched between at the press of a button. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking the latest Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $111, a new all-time low price. There’s a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, gen 3 optical switches, and HyperSpeed wireless connectivity with your PC. The battery will last for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and there’s even on-mouse DPI controls so you can toggle between five different stages without needing to use the software.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Transport yourself into the soundscape, as the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless brings legendary sound with the Nova Pro Acoustic System. 360° Spatial Audio pulls you into a different world with Sonar Software, in addition to Active Noise Cancellation, keeping you immersed. Connect to two systems and swap between them, never stopping to charge thanks to the dual-battery Infinity Power System.

