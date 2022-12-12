Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics Dual 36W USB-C Charger $10 (50% off), more

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 36W Dual USB-C Charger for $9.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon only once before. With two individual USB-C outputs that are each capable of delivering 18W simultaneously. That’s a combined 36W of output and is perfect for powering two iPhones, or your iPhone and iPad at the same time. While 18W won’t allow MagSafe to deliver a full 15W of power, it’s still plenty for those using USB-C to Lightning cables. Plus, it’s compatible with Chromebooks, tablets, and anything else that can be charged with USB-C.
Amazon Basics 36W USB-C Charger features:
- 36-watt USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone 13/12/11 series, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy 10, MacBook Pro 13-Inch, and more
- Design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability
- Integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to keep connected devices safe
- PD 3.0 (USB-C1/C2 Port): 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 2A (Up to 18W each) Note: charger does not support intelligent power allocation between the 2 USB-C ports; each port is fixed at 18 watts (5V/3A, 9V/2A)
