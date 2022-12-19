Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tiny Bang Story, You are Hope, GRID, and more

Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. But you’ll want to make sure you stop by today’s coverage on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini while it is $100 off the going rate, the best price yet on iPhone 13 , Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, and this AirPods Pro 2 deal. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Tiny Bang Story, You are Hope, NotifiNote, GRID Autosport, My Child Lebensborn, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look.

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GRID Autosport: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tropical Resort Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Camp Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. 3)

Mac: SEE Finance 2 : $30 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weekly Planner To Do List: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: TWD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $10 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

Life on Tiny Planet was calm and carefree until a great disaster occurred – Tiny Planet was hit by a meteor! The world fell apart and now its future depends only on you! Use your imagination and creativity: in order to restore Tiny Planet and help its inhabitants you will have to fix a variety of machines and mechanisms as well as solve puzzles in each of the five chapters of this game. Navigation is simple and intuitive. It doesn’t distract you from the witty brain teasers, and you will be able to fully immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of the game.