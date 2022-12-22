The Rocketfish TV Dock Kit works with Switch and Switch OLED at 50% off, now just $25

Best Buy is offering the Rocketfish TV Dock Kit for Switch/Switch OLED for $24.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders over $35. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This dock works with both the original Switch as well as the latest OLED model. That makes this dock versatile and makes it an affordable way to score a second dock for the bedroom spare room. It has a USB 2.0 connection for you to charge controllers, and the HDMI output lets you plug up to a TV. On top of that, you plug the dock itself into the wall, which then provides power to your Switch keeping it charged while you game. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this $15 JETech case that’s available at Amazon. It wraps around your portable console to provide some protection while gaming on-the-go. This model is designed for the original Switch, so do keep that in mind. However, there’s another version of the case for the same price designed for Switch OLED, making it a great buy either way.

Don’t forget that Nintendo recently added Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Virtua Fighter, and more to its SEGA Switch Online library. Also, be sure to give 8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock for Switch a look with its first discount to $63. This controller is more ergonomic than using Joy-Cons and is a great way to enjoy your favorite titles on Switch.

Rocketfish TV Dock Kit for Switch features:

Display, charge and play your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED console on any compatible TV or monitor with this Rocketfish Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED TV Dock Kit. It’s a perfect additional dock to use at home or on the road with your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED. It includes a charging port with USB 2.0 output which can power a controller and any other compatible device and comes with an AC adapter to power up your Dock.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!