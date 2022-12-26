LEGO launches rare end of year sale: UCS Hulkbuster $110 off, Table Football $175, more

Christmas and Hanukkah have come and gone this holiday weekend as the rest of the season comes to an end, and now that the end of the year is on the horizon, the LEGO Group is launching a rare sale. Courtesy of the official LEGO Shop Online, there are a collection of kits all at 20% off or more. Many of these are on sale for some of the first times, and if not delivering all-time lows are extremely rare chances to save in the first place. You can shop the entire sale here, or we break down all of the highlights below.

LEGO End of Year Sale goes live

After launching back in November, one of LEGO’s largest creations of the year is going on sale for the first time. Mostly due to a mixed reception, the UCS-style LEGO Hulkbuster is now marked down by 20% and sitting at an all-time low of $439.99. It launched just under 2 months ago with a steep $550 price tag, and is now $110 off. This is of course a new all-time low, and an unheard of chance to save on a just-released kit.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the latest Iron Man Hulkbuster arrives with the UCS-style treatment we typically see from the Star Wars stable. It delivers a massive 20.5-inch tall design that is packed with some pretty intricate details. The proportions might not be exactly what you’d expect from a kit of this caliber or price, but the LEGO Group at least adds in some fun features like light up bricks and compatibility with the early 2022 buildable Iron Man figure. It also comes with an exclusive Tony Stark minifigure who is half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

At the discounted $440 sale price, you’ll have to decide for yourself if the largest Marvel set of the year is worth the cash. The 20% discount really is as rare as they come on something just released a few months ago, but there’s certainly a reason for that. The poor reception over its design is definitely worth weighing the options on, but an all-time low at $110 off might not be enough. We cover everything to know about the set in our original launch coverage.

Alongside the LEGO UCS Iron Man Hulkbuster, there’s also another collection of other sets seeing notable discounts as part of the LEGO End of Year Sale. Before we breakdown the general list of top picks, another one of those highlights has yet another kit seeing a notable markdown. The LEGO Ideas Table Football set first hit launched back in November alongside the Hulkbuster, and is now discounted down to $174.99. It launched with a $250 retail price, and is now at a steep 30% off.

Here are some other highlights from the LEGO End of Year sale:

More on the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster:

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron. Standing over 20.5 in. (52 cm) tall and containing 4,049 pieces, this challenging and rewarding construction project is designed with adult enthusiasts in mind. The model features a multitude of movie-accurate features. Within the dark red armor and strategically positioned golden plates lies a spacious cockpit, from which the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206) – sold separately – controls the heavy-duty armor. The set also includes an information plate and a Tony Stark minifigure.

