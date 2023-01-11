9to5Toys Daily: January 11, 2022 – iPhone 12 series from $340, Nomad leather sale, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.
- iPhone 12 series all on sale from $340 in 1-day Woot refurbished sale (Up to $559 off)
- Nomad launches 30% off+ warehouse sale on open-box iPhone 14 leather cases and more
- Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit $105 in Geek Squad refurb sale (Orig. $200), new at $170
Host
Links:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!