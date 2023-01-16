Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Almost Gone, AR Spiders, Sparklite, Evoland 2, more

Monday morning has arrived and we are now tracking a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are once again tracking on Apple Watch Ultra at $50 off the going rate as well as AirPods Pro 2 now that they have returned to the all-time low at $200 shipped. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like The Almost Gone, AR Spiders, Sparklite, Evoland 2, Rotaeno, LUNA The Shadow Dust, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dark Mist: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: mi Flight Tracker Pro Radar 24: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: mi Flight Board Pro – Airport: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Unforeseen Incidents: $17 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $15 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Friday – by Friedemann Friese: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

