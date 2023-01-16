Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Almost Gone, AR Spiders, Sparklite, Evoland 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday morning has arrived and we are now tracking a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are once again tracking on Apple Watch Ultra at $50 off the going rate as well as AirPods Pro 2 now that they have returned to the all-time low at $200 shipped. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like The Almost Gone, AR Spiders, Sparklite, Evoland 2, Rotaeno, LUNA The Shadow Dust, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dark Mist: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: mi Flight Tracker Pro Radar 24: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: mi Flight Board Pro – Airport: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Unforeseen Incidents: $17 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $15 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Callisto Protocol all-time low from $40, Gears 5 $5, much more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Friday – by Friedemann Friese: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Atomic’s Pro Force 56-inch foosball table falls t...
TCL’s massive 98-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV now $3,5...
LG’s 2022 Gram 15.6-inch Laptop provides power an...
Samsung’s Sero rotating 4K TV falls to new all-ti...
Sabrent docks, hubs, and adapters from $7: 4K USB-C sta...
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Charger $16...
New Amazon low hits PNY’s XLR8 PC battlestation-r...
Load more...
Show More Comments