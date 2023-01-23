Fisher-Price’s Seinfeld toys give Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine the toddler treatment

Since the iconic Show About Nothing™️ ended 25 years ago, we’ve seen that Jerry, George, and the gang have found their way into all kinds of unique releases. From point-and-click adventure games to LEGO sets that capture the iconic New York style of the friend group, there has hardly been a shortage of collectibles and tributes to the series. Today, the folks at Fisher-Price are staking their claim to get in on all of the yada yada yada and are releasing a new set of Seinfeld figures.

Fisher-Price’s iconic Little People toys now include four Seinfeld figures

Fisher-Price is normally a brand you associate with toys for the little ones, especially its lineup of Little People figures and playsets. But that isn’t stopping the company from giving the iconic crew of New Yorkers their own additions to the series, be it for toddlers or their parents.

Released in a new collectible four-pack, each figure is what you’d expect from the usual Fisher-Price releases. The Seinfeld Little People figures each stand 2.5 inches tall and come decked out in the character’s distinct outfits.

Jerry is rocking his signature blue button-up while also holding a microphone for all of the little stand-up bits that you or your toddler will concoct. George rocks the kind of t-boy swag that only a show from the mind of Larry David could have had the foresight to predict, while Elaine looks fit for a day in the J. Peterman office. And Kramer, the craziest of them all, is complete with none other than a chicken leg.

Despite this being part of the Little People lineup, Fisher-Price is also noting that the packaging is fit for collectors and other Seinfeld enthusiasts, with a display-worthy box that shows off Jerry’s apartment. And whether you happen to be looking for the wildest piece of Seinfeld merch in a while or just want to introduce your little one to the greatest show of all time, Amazon has you covered with a listing that is now live. Just hitting the scene this morning, the set of four characters retails for $24.99.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect:

Fans of the hit series Seinfeld will love displaying this special edition Little People Collector figure set featuring the four lead characters

Includes four figures styled like Jerry Seinfeld holding a microphone, Cosmo Kramer holding a chicken leg from his fave restaurant, Elaine Benes, and George Costanza holding a chocolate éclair (of dubious origin)

Each figure stands over 2.5 inches tall

Set comes in a display-worthy package featuring iconic imagery like Jerry’s apartment and stand-up comedy stage

Great gift for fans of the Emmy Award-winning TV series ages 1-101 years

