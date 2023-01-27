Today’s Android game and app deals: Sproggiwood, Battery Widget, Last Dream, more

Sproggiwood

Today’s Android game and app deals are now waiting for you down below courtesy of Google Play. But before you check them out, dive into the deals we spotted on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the new Amazon all-time low on Google’s 256GB model Pixel 6. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Lonely Hacker, Sproggiwood, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu, Battery Widget, The Last Dream, Shattered Plane, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Bring civilization to Sproggiwood, a story-driven, turn-based roguelike set in a humorous world inspired by Finnish mythology. Grow your civilization and plunder procedural dungeons with six unique classes. Outsmart mischievous monsters who work together in unexpected ways. No two dungeon dives are alike. You’re a simple farmer from the peaceful island of Clog. One moment, you’re tending your grove — the next, you’re lured through a mysterious portal by a talking sheep. Now you’re the prisoner of Sproggi, a mischievous forest spirit who’s built a whole village just for you. You have a simple job: tame the wild creatures that roam the forests of Sproggi’s realm…

