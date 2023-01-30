Smartphone Accessories: TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Charging Stand Kit $33, more

Amazon is offering the TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Charging Stand Kit on sale for $33.10 shipped. Down from $39, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is actually the lowest that we’ve tracked since November when it hit $29. Coming in with a sleek design for your desk or nightstand, this charger leverages Apple’s MagSafe technology to magnetically hold your iPhone 12 or newer. It delivers 7.5W of Qi wireless charging power so your device comes off fully charged after a night’s rest without having to plug in a single cable. Since switching to MagSafe myself at my bedside table, I never have to worry about plugging my phone in nor do I have to wonder if I lined up the wireless pad right since it just snaps into place, letting you know that it’s properly charging. Plus, the adjustable angle means that this can even be used for FaceTime calls on a desk or watching YouTube on break. You’ll also find an 18W USB-C adapter and 6-foot cable in the package so you can get up and running as soon as the kit arrives.

The TALK WORKS magnetic desktop stand for the iPhone 12, 13 series securely keep your phone in place and is compatible with MagSafe devices. It is sturdy, portable, and includes a wall adapter. Our iPhone holder is compatible with the iPhone 12, 13 Pro/Max/Mini as well as MagSafe cases. This wireless magnetic phone mount holds your phone with a simple click. This magnetic phone mount has a 45 degree rotating head as well as an LED indicator light so you can easily tell when it is charging. Includes an 18W QC wall adapter and a 6ft USB-C cable. The perfect compliment to your office desk accessories, this desk cell phone holder has a sturdy base yet is designed to not take up too much counter space. We include two optional grips to provide extra grip to the rubberized base.

