Wansview’s USB webcam packs a 1080p autofocus sensor and mics at low of $14.50

Smartcloud-US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wansview 1080p USB Webcam for $14.39 shipped exclusively for Prime members. Down from $24 without Prime, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only one time in the past earlier this month, making now a great time to pick up this webcam. This USB webcam is a great way to upgrade your workstation for web meetings or streaming in 2023. It features a 1080p sensor and auto focus technology that allows it to detect a face or object “within 0.5 seconds” to ensure it stays crystal clear. There are two built-in noise-reduction microphones so even desktops can benefit from this webcam as an all-in-one meeting solution. Plus, no drivers are needed as it’s entirely plug-and-play, making it extremely easy to use. Keep reading for more.

If you’re using a computer that only has USB-C ports, then be sure to grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on the webcam’s USB cable so you can plug it into the computer at any moment. For $4 each, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

Take your meetings on-the-go with the latest iPad Air 5 that delivers Center Stage and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. On sale for $99 off right now, this tablet packs the M1 chip for ample power to handle your daily mobile workflow. Plus, it’s compatible with a plethora of Apple accessories like the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and more.

Wansview 1080p USB Webcam features:

Wansview webcam with microphone is equipped with the most advanced technology of Auto Focus. Web camera 106 can automatically focus on your face or the object within 0.5 seconds to deliver a crystal clear 1080P high definition image, giving you the most excellent experience during a video call. Wansview webcam with microphone for desktop has 2 built-in omnidirectional noise reduction microphones, picking up your voice and filtering out background noise to create an excellent radio effect. You can speak freely and clearly with your friends/family/students through this webcam, even though the background is noisy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!