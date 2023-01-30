WD_BLACK’s P10 Game Drive stores up to 4TB of data at the lowest price in months, now $99.50

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Portable Game Drive HDD for $99.74 shipped. Regularly $130 at Best Buy where it is selling for $115, this is more $30 off and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is slightly below our mention from earlier this year and about $0.25 under the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in several months. While you’re not getting the speedy transfer rates on the solid-state models here, it is also a far less expensive proposition and can store significantly more data/games for the price than something like the latest model P40 SSD variants. This is under $25 per TB with compatibility on PC, Xbox, PlayStation consoles, Mac, and more. While you will be able to play titles directly from the drive on PS4 and Xbox One, it can only be used to store and carry titles for the latest-generation systems. Head below for additional details.

When it comes to 4TB of HDD storage, for games or otherwise, $100 is a relatively competitive price tag. Just keep in mind, we do have non-gaming specific WD models on sale today for under $57 if you can make do with a 2TB solution. Otherwise, check out this Toshiba Canvio Basics 4TB Portable External Hard Drive at $94 shipped.

If you’re looking for some internal storage to upgrade your PC rig or a PlayStation 5, we are now tracking a solid deal on 2TB of heatsink-equipped Gen4 CORSAIR internal SSD. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, you can land the 2TB model at $180 shipped with all of the details you’ll need waiting in this morning’s coverage.

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Portable Game Drive HDD features:

Available in capacities up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.)

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles

Portable form factor with sleek metal top covering that provides fast access to your growing game library

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!