Popular Maud’s K-Cups now up to 25% off: 80-count variety pack $0.34/pod, more from $12

Alongside this morning’s protein powder sale, Amazon is also helping folks stock up on K-cups for the new year at a discount as well. Today only, as part of its Gold Box deals of the day, the official Maud’s Coffee Amazon storefront is now offering 20% or more off a wide-range of its popular K-Cup packs. Among all of the deals you’ll find here, you can score the 80-count of Maud’s Super Flavored Coffee Variety Pack K-Cups for $27.65 shipped. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $36, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also the first sizable price drop we have tracked since September. This is 80 pods at around $0.34 a pop spanning a variety of flavors and blends from one of the more popular options on Amazon. Head below for more Maud’s Coffee deals.

While the variety pack above delivers notable bang for your buck on a per pod basis, not to mention allowing you to try a number of different blends in one go, there are plenty more price drops where that came from today. Starting from $12 Prime shipped, there are loads of Maud’s Coffee pods on sale today as part of Amazon’s 1-day event, ranging from dark roast and salted caramel to “half caff” options, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Once your coffee stock has been taken care of, head over to our home goods hub for even more ways to bolster your kitchen game at a discount. Highlight offers include Instant’s 4-in-1 Vortex Air Fryer Oven as well as Ninja’s 2022 Foodi PossibleCooker that is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This model doubles as a Dutch oven of sorts alongside a host of other cooking functions and you can get a closer look at yesterday’s coverage.

Maud’s Super Flavored Variety Pack K-Cups features:

Pack Profile – Spring into Maud’s Super Flavored Coffee Variety Pack Jam-Packed with 16 total flavors! Medium roast flavored coffee deliciously blended to perfection to match their names. Includes: Caramel Macchiato, Coconut Cream Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Cinnamon Churro, Irish Cream Cheesecake, Oatmeal Cookie, Cinnamon Roll, Sweet Hazelnut, Raspberry Chocolate, Banana Foster, Vanilla Almond Biscotti, French Toast, Jamaican Rum, French Vanilla, & Blueberry.

100% Arabica Super Flavored Coffee – We use only high quality 100% Arabica coffee including organic and fair trade beans from premier growing regions around the world.

California Roasted & 100% Solar Energy Produced – On their way to your cup, our flavorful beans also get a California tan, roasted to perfection in our own Solar Energy Powered San Diego facility, where we can monitor the quality and character of each batch. Our goal is to be carbon neutral by 2024.

