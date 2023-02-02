Smartphone Accessories: 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $20 (Save 26%), more

Tiluza via Amazon is now offering its 2-in-1 Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer arrives as one of the first overall discounts we’ve seen on the hybrid charger at 26% off. It’s nearly $2 under the previous markdown and a new all-time low. With room for both your iPhone 14 and AirPods, this 2-in-1 charging stand has a unique design that allows you to adjust the height of the main 10W Qi stand. It rests on an adjustable hinge for tweaking the viewing angle at your desk or on the nightstand, and sits above a secondary 5W pad that’s perfect for topping off earbuds and more.
Adopting the upgraded Qi wireless technology, the wireless charger works well with AirPods, iPhone, and more; 10W charging mode for Samsung smartphone and 5W charging mode for any Qi-enabled devices. In accordance with ergonomic design, you can easily adjust the wireless fast charger stand height & angle, providing you a comfortable view; for upper charger, can charge your phone horizontally or vertically; for lower charger, can charge for airpods pro/2 or your phone horizontally.
The wireless phone charger stand is collapsible, and in a portable size to allow you taking anywhere you go like office, travel, and house; don’t fumble with phone case, charging through case up to 5mm/0.2inch thick(except uneven and rugged case)
