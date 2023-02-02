Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Behind the Frame, Townsmen, Summer Catchers, more

Thursday’s best iOS game and app deals have now been collected below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to also check out the $199 price drop now live on Apple’s popular M1 MacBook Air while it’s down at $800 as well this offer on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Dwarf Journey, Behind the Frame, Townsmen Premium, Summer Catchers, Through the Darkest of Times, and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DoubleTake by Filmic Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Enchanted Worlds 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stomped!: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $20, Sonic Origins, Callisto Protocol, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baby Exercises: Tummy Time: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bit Timer – Interval Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Boris and the Dark Survival: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mirage: Illusions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moodistory – Mood Tracker: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Capture the moment.: $14 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $20 (Reg. $27)

More on Behind the Frame:

Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission. A relaxing, eloquent experience that can be played at any pace. Become immersed in a panoramic world filled with resplendent colors, beautiful hand-animated visuals, and a smooth, easy-listening soundtrack. As a passionate artist, seek the missing colors that will bring your paintings to life – all while remembering to take the occasional coffee and breakfast breaks that keep you going. There is more than what meets the eye, for every painting has a story to tell.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!