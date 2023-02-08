Official PlayStation 5 Media Remote at $22 (Reg. $30), plus PS5 consoles in-stock from $399

With PlayStation 5 Disc version and all-digital consoles now in-stock and shipping via Walmart from $399 shipped, Adorama is offering the official Sony PS5 Media Remote for $22 with free shipping. Regularly $30 and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at 27% off. While we have seen it drop down to $20 in a pair of extremely brief sales at Amazon last year, this is the best price we have tracked otherwise. This remote sports the usual play/pause, fast forward, and fast reverse buttons alongside “seamless console compatibility” so users can power on a PS5, navigate its menus, as well as “adjust the volume and power settings of compatible TVs with the built-in IR transmitter.” More details below.

Third-party PS5 media remotes from a brand you can trust are hard to come by, with many options selling for more than today’s official Sony deal anyway. But it might be worth considering PlayVital Silicone Protective Remote Case that comes in at $9 Prime shipped on Amazon if you’re worried about the all-white PS5 remote getting dinged up.

But as we mentioned before, Walmart is now readily shipping PlayStation 5 Disc version and all-digital consoles starting from $399, so grab one now or tell a friend while you still can. Then swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation game deals including The Last of Us Part I , LEGO Brawls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Sonic Origins, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, and a BOGO 50% off at Amazon.

Playstation Media Remote features:

Media playback controls – Quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse buttons.

Seamless console compatibility – Power on your PS5 console and navigate its menus directly with the remote for ultimate convenience.

TV settings – Adjust the volume and power settings of compatible TVs with the built-in IR transmitter. PS5 system software update may be required.

