Pelican’s Protector Adhesive AirTag Mounts hit one of the best prices yet from $10.50 (46% off)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series Adhesive Apple AirTag Mount at $10.76 in gray with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The other colorways are marked down from $13.01 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is up to 46% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this a couple bucks under the Black Friday price for the gray model, but it is also beating our December mention at just over $11.50. And the prices will drop even lower on a per case basis with the discounted 4-packs marked down from $30.55 or roughly $7.60 each. Pelican provides what it refers to as a solid 3M adhesive solution for Apple’s item trackers here. You’re looking at “secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more” with a 2-piece design that also allows you to get the Apple AirTag in and out of there when needed. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and head below for more.

If the big brand name options aren’t all that important to you, there’s plenty of cash to be saved with something like this 4-pack from SUPFINE on Amazon. You can land a four of the brand’s keychain-style cases at just $10 Prime shipped total right now.

For more Pelican accessory deals swing by Amazon’s latest Case-Mate sale event with up to 57% in savings. Then check out the deal we spotted yesterday on ElevationLab’s adhesive TagVault AirTag Surface case. This delivers a similar, and arguably even more rugged, solution to your adhesive AirTag case needs. Now starting from just under $11 Prime shipped, you’ll find singles, 2- and 4-packs marked down by nearly 20% right now with all of the details waiting right here.

Pelican Protector Adhesive AirTag Mount features:

Protector Series: This AirTag stick-on mount case cover is professionally designed for Apple AirTags, and securely holds your AirTag in place with its carefully crafted 2-piece design

Premium-Quality Materials: High elasticity and hard silicone case for Apple AirTag, which is very comfortable and easy to use; It’s lightweight, anti-scratch, water-resistant, and durable to your AirTag protected from bumps, drops, or water damage

Strong Adhesive: True 3M supreme adhesive allows the strong & secure mount of your Apple AirTags on any hard surface to track your precious belongings; With precise cut-outs, our air tag protective case holder can seamlessly fit your AirTags tightly

Easy Installation: The AirTag case with adhesive sticker & hard silicone materials makes installation very convenient; To track your TV remote, drone, luggage, camera, or other valuable things, just stick your airtag to the device

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!