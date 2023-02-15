Today’s Android game and app deals: Little Misfortune, Human Anatomy Atlas 2023, more

Human Anatomy Atlas 2023

Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also check out this deal on Samsung’s popular 1TB USB 3.2 T7 portable SSD and the Galaxy Watch 5 as various styles return to all-time low pricing from $229. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Little Misfortune, Human Anatomy Atlas 2023, Physiology & Pathology, Boss Rush, Kenshō, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

More on Human Anatomy Atlas 2023:

Human Anatomy Atlas 2023 gives you core anatomy reference content on your Android phone and tablet. Want to expand your library? Check out our in-app purchases for additional anatomy and physiology content! Before buying this version, see the newer Human Anatomy Atlas 2023＋! Get visual Flashcards and cross-platform mobile and web access. Human Anatomy Atlas 2023 includes core anatomy reference content! Get the 3D interactive visual content you need to learn about the human body:

