Razer’s new DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse shaves 23g by dropping RGB lighting

Today, Razer is introducing the DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse. As the most recent release in the DeathAdder lineup, following the V3 Pro from August of last year, the standard V3 still brings a lot to the party with some of the best features Razer has to offer. Delivering a 59g ultralightweight design, Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, 8kHz polling, and more, the Razer DeathAdder V3 is a solid choice for your gaming setup. Sound interesting? Keep reading to learn more about the latest Razer has to offer.

Razer’s new DeathAdder V3 upgrades your setup for less

Focusing on delivering a solid gaming experience on a slightly tighter budget compared to the DeathAdder V3 Pro launched last August, the DeathAdder V3 still packs a punch in the features department. For starters, it still features the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor that’s Razer’s own in-house design, delivering a flagship experience. With Optical Mouse Switches Gen 3 from the company as well, you won’t have to worry about double-clicking or debounce delay, either. Of course, Razer packed in its 8kHz HyperPolling technology to ensure that the mouse delivers its data to the computer as fast as possible – and all in a package that weighs just 59g.

Continuing on, Razer specifically designed the DeathAdder V3 with ergonomics and other optimizations in mind. From the DeathAdder V2 to V3, the company was able to shave off 23g of weight while maintaining the mid-large-sized ergonomic style that it was known for. The company was able to achieve this weight loss by moving to a unibody shell, removing Chroma RGB, and focusing on “what really matters.” You’ll still find two programmable buttons on the side, though the position has shifted slightly from the previous generation, meaning it might take a little while to adjust to.

Diving a bit further into how the Focus Pro 30K sensor works on the DeathAdder V3: For starters, it still packs a 30,000 DPI max sensitivity with a max speed of 750 IPS and an acceleration of 70G. There’s also smart tracking that helps auto-calibrate across different surfaces, an asymmetric cutoff for LOD adjustments of up to 26 granular levels, and the ability to track on glass surfaces as well.

All of this comes in at a price of $69.99, and it’s available to order starting today, making this a solid option for even more budget-focused setups.

9to5Toys’ Take

The DeathAdder V3 is a great choice for many gaming setups, I think. Even though it’s not wireless, the fact that Razer has packed in so many features at a fairly low cost is pretty nice. The one thing that I wish we wouldn’t have seen change is the removal of RGB lighting, but I also understand why Razer chose to do that in order to lower the weight of the mouse.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!