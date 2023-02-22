Today’s Android game and app deals: Mortal Crusade, Meteogram Pro, ARIDA, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to gather up all of this afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Alongside today’s software offers, we also have a new all-time low on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ as well as Acer’s Chromebook Spin 314 at $90 off the going rate. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like My Sheet Music, Nimian Legends: Vandgels, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Mortal Crusade, Meteogram Pro Weather Widget, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Mortal Crusade:

Feel like a real young knight with “Mortal Crusade”! Go on a hike, enjoy beautiful locations and role-playing, overcome difficulties, fight in battles, beware of dangers and go through difficult trials. Enjoy all the elements of this fantastic pixel RPG Platformer! Our action simulator will delight you with a unique RPG game plot and exciting challenges. Here you can test your strength as a young knight, try your luck, overcome obstacles and dangers like a real warrior, and complete your mission!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini sees first discount a...
Enjoy 18W USB-C, more with the foldable ROCKPALS 100W s...
ESR’s magnetic Ascend backlit iPad keyboard case ...
Save $300 on Optoma’s 1080p HDR Laser DLP Project...
Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ falls to new ...
Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rar...
Save $60 on UGREEN’s 8K30/4K60 USB-C docking stat...
No Man’s Sky Fractal focuses on VR experience for all...
Load more...
Show More Comments